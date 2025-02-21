A Rugby fundraiser is spending a night under the stars in a cardboard box to help homeless people in the town.

It’s the second year running Tina Purkis has taken part in the sleep-out challenge to help Hope4.

She said: “It's been really cold recently, and it has made me wonder where homeless people around the country sleep on those nights and who is out there to help them.

“In Rugby, we are very fortunate to have the Hope4 centre where people who are homeless or on the cusp of it can seek help and advice to get not just back into secure accommodation but so much more - food, showers, clothing, mental and physical health check-ups, access to computers and key workers who work on a tailormade plan for each person.

Tina Purkis and her home for the night made out of cardboard.

"I am going to sleep out next week and get just a small taste of what for others is reality inorder to help keep our Hope4 centre open.”