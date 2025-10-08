Rugby man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro in honour of sister who died from Cystic Fibrosis
Benjamin O’Riordan made it to the top of Kilimanjaro on October 1 to raise funds in memory of his sister Kate Porter.
Kate died due to Cystic Fibrosis in December 2021 aged 36.
Benjamin’s wife Naomi, said: “He did it in honour of Kate to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust again.
“Benjamin has hosted many charity events in aid of this trust but this is the most challenging he has accomplished.”
This challenge has raised more than £750 so far.
Naomi added: "We are so proud of him. It’s an amazing achievement and I’m so proud to call him my husband.”
The family would like to thank everybody who has donated so far.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a condition that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.
There’s still time to donate to Benjamin’s climb by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/ben-oriordan-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL