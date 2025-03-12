Rugby mental health clinic launches new services after seeing increase in concerning mental health issues within the workplace

A mental health clinic in Rugby has announced the launch of a new range of services to help businesses and organisations transform the wellbeing of their employees, after seeing an increase in concerning mental health issues within the workplace.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purple House Clinic Rugby has launched a comprehensive range of workplace wellbeing services tailored to enable businesses to better support the mental health and neurodiversity needs of their employees, to maximise their strengths and fulfil their potential.

The clinic, headed up by clinical psychologists Dr Hayley Poole and Dr Rachel Kemp who both spent more than 20 years working in the NHS, relocated to a larger premises at Davy Court last year which has enabled it to expand its offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses and organisations can now work with Purple House Clinic to access a range of services to benefit employees including mental health check-ups, therapy packages, mental fitness programmes, specialist neurodiversity assessments, employee wellbeing seminars and staff reflective groups. The aim is to work with businesses to identify their needs and to create an offering tailored to their requirements.

Dr Rachel Kemp and Dr Hayley Poole, of Purple House Clinic in Rugby.

The clinic also offers workshops for HR and management staff, as well as consultancy services to support the development and implementation of policies and practices focusing on mental health, wellbeing and the support of neurodiverse staff.

Dr Hayley Poole said: “We are extremely pleased to launch our new of services specifically aimed at helping businesses to support their employees.

“Mental health is very much on the agenda across Warwickshire and beyond, and some businesses are doing fantastic things, but they are often just scratching the surface when it comes to supporting their employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mental health first aid has helped to significantly increase awareness and access to support in the workplace, however there is often more a business can be doing to promote a sensitive and responsive culture for its employees who have more complex needs.

“We are currently seeing a lot of neurodiverse people who are struggling in the workplace, with many employers unsure of how best to support them.

“Employees with untreated mental health issues and neurodivergent employees who are not adequately supported at work are more likely to struggle with significant day-to-day challenges whilst at work, leave their jobs and have higher rates of absence.

“Investing in mental health has a raft of benefits including promoting a positive workplace culture, increasing employee retention, increasing productivity and reducing absenteeism, so it is fantastic that we are able to launch these services to businesses and organisations to support workforces right across the area while having a positive impact on the wider economy.”

Further details about Purple House Clinic are available via the website.