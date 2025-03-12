Rugby mental health clinic launches new services after seeing increase in concerning mental health issues within the workplace
Purple House Clinic Rugby has launched a comprehensive range of workplace wellbeing services tailored to enable businesses to better support the mental health and neurodiversity needs of their employees, to maximise their strengths and fulfil their potential.
The clinic, headed up by clinical psychologists Dr Hayley Poole and Dr Rachel Kemp who both spent more than 20 years working in the NHS, relocated to a larger premises at Davy Court last year which has enabled it to expand its offering.
Businesses and organisations can now work with Purple House Clinic to access a range of services to benefit employees including mental health check-ups, therapy packages, mental fitness programmes, specialist neurodiversity assessments, employee wellbeing seminars and staff reflective groups. The aim is to work with businesses to identify their needs and to create an offering tailored to their requirements.
The clinic also offers workshops for HR and management staff, as well as consultancy services to support the development and implementation of policies and practices focusing on mental health, wellbeing and the support of neurodiverse staff.
Dr Hayley Poole said: “We are extremely pleased to launch our new of services specifically aimed at helping businesses to support their employees.
“Mental health is very much on the agenda across Warwickshire and beyond, and some businesses are doing fantastic things, but they are often just scratching the surface when it comes to supporting their employees.
“Mental health first aid has helped to significantly increase awareness and access to support in the workplace, however there is often more a business can be doing to promote a sensitive and responsive culture for its employees who have more complex needs.
“We are currently seeing a lot of neurodiverse people who are struggling in the workplace, with many employers unsure of how best to support them.
“Employees with untreated mental health issues and neurodivergent employees who are not adequately supported at work are more likely to struggle with significant day-to-day challenges whilst at work, leave their jobs and have higher rates of absence.
“Investing in mental health has a raft of benefits including promoting a positive workplace culture, increasing employee retention, increasing productivity and reducing absenteeism, so it is fantastic that we are able to launch these services to businesses and organisations to support workforces right across the area while having a positive impact on the wider economy.”
Further details about Purple House Clinic are available via the website.