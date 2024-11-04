Rugby MP John Slinger pays visit to Houlton

The Rugby MP also met members of the local community during a residents' surgery.

Rugby MP John Slinger met with local community leaders in Houlton recently, along with Urban & Civic CEO Nigel Hugill.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, Mr Slinger held a residents' surgery to give the local community the chance to get to know him, as well as taking in the development's green spaces and learning more about plans for Houlton.

He also met members of Houlton's Community Gardens Society who showed him around the gardens and spoke about their community initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, the Rugby MP said: "I visited the Houlton development to meet with the CEO of Urban & Civic and local community leaders.

"It was inspiring to see their commitment to quality design, green spaces, and vital infrastructure like roads and schools."