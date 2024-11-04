Rugby MP John Slinger pays visit to Houlton

By Ellen Manning
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST
The Rugby MP also met members of the local community during a residents' surgery.placeholder image
The Rugby MP also met members of the local community during a residents' surgery.
Rugby MP John Slinger met with local community leaders in Houlton recently, along with Urban & Civic CEO Nigel Hugill.

During the visit, Mr Slinger held a residents' surgery to give the local community the chance to get to know him, as well as taking in the development's green spaces and learning more about plans for Houlton.

Most Popular

He also met members of Houlton's Community Gardens Society who showed him around the gardens and spoke about their community initiatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, the Rugby MP said: "I visited the Houlton development to meet with the CEO of Urban & Civic and local community leaders.

"It was inspiring to see their commitment to quality design, green spaces, and vital infrastructure like roads and schools."

Related topics:HoultonFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice