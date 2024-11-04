Rugby MP John Slinger pays visit to Houlton
Rugby MP John Slinger met with local community leaders in Houlton recently, along with Urban & Civic CEO Nigel Hugill.
During the visit, Mr Slinger held a residents' surgery to give the local community the chance to get to know him, as well as taking in the development's green spaces and learning more about plans for Houlton.
He also met members of Houlton's Community Gardens Society who showed him around the gardens and spoke about their community initiatives.
Writing on Facebook, the Rugby MP said: "I visited the Houlton development to meet with the CEO of Urban & Civic and local community leaders.
"It was inspiring to see their commitment to quality design, green spaces, and vital infrastructure like roads and schools."