Rugby musicians fly flag for creative arts at popular festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
J Lanez and Ohhfive are all set to take to the stage at Coventry’s Godiva Festival on Saturday, July 6.
The Rugby rappers’ material is based on past experiences, future hopes and opinions on current situations.
J Lanez, real name Jordan Oliver, said: “We believe in the importance of using creative arts as a way to express yourself and help others.
“We touch on mental health, homelessness, addictions, love, heartbreak, character-building and self-belief.”
They believe music has the power to influence and feel they have a duty to project a positive message to their audience.
“We want to show people that you can be from a small town like Rugby and still be successful,” added Jordan.
“Performing at Godivas 25th anniversary really is a proud moment us and we are even prouder to do it in the name of Rugby.”
He is no stranger to the limelight, performing with London’s famous Devlin and reaching several BBC radio stations becoming artist of the month on Theo Johnson’s show.
The rapper is proud to announce he will be receiving his first plaque due to the amount of streams on the album ‘Hold Your Own’ including the song ‘J Lanez x Devlin - Putting in Work’.
He is performing an unreleased song called ‘Healing’ off an album he’s working on.
Ohh Five is releasing a song called ‘Misunderstood on July 5 and proudly representing Rugby at the festival the next day.
Jordan added: “Self belief can inspire others and we hope to be the gateway to less confident people who should take a chance.”
They are working connection with Media Mania in Coventry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.