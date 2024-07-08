Rugby newspaper 'ad girl' makes headlines as she celebrates 100th birthday
Olwin Geddes enjoyed a party for her big day at The Chimneys home in Bilton.
She was joined by family, friends and Rugby Mayor Simon Ward.
Olwin, who has a daughter and granddaughter, used to work for the The Rugby Review.
She joined the company in 1972, selling space to local companies who wanted to advertise their business.
However, this was not enough for her and she soon persuaded the management that the paper should offer more.
Olwin took it upon herself to market a variety of services and anything that offered the possibility of being advertised was pursued.
In the ten years that she worked for the Review it prospered and grew and she would often be found working up to the 11th hour before heading off to Leamington to, in her words, ‘put the paper to bed’.
A party was held at the home on June 28.
She later announced to her family that she was thinking of ‘taking a little job’!
Olwin said her philosophy in life is: “Never let anyone tell you you can’t do something.”
