Rugby primary school once rated 'outstanding' now requires improvement - Ofsted

A Rugby primary school once rated as outstanding has been downgraded to ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Long Lawford Primary’s latest report said improvements needed to be made in the quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision.

Inspectors said: “Staff are hardworking and dedicated, but the impact of their work is yet to have the results they are aiming for.

“In some subjects, the curriculum does not clearly set out precisely what pupils should learn.

Long Lawford Primary School. Picture: Google Street View.

“Plans do not identify small steps in learning to enable pupils to build their knowledge over time and make links across topics. This means pupils do not learn as well as they should.”

The school scored ‘good’ in behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Claire Stringer, headteacher at the Holbrook Road school, said plans are already in place to improve standards.

She said: “Whilst we are disappointed with the overall 'Requires Improvement' rating from our recent Ofsted inspection, we are encouraged by the many 'good' areas also highlighted.

"This includes our support for students with SEND, opportunities for students to take part in additional activities for personal development, our positive school values, and having effective safeguarding practices.

"For any areas that 'require improvement' we are already implementing a focused plan, in collaboration with our local education partners, to enhance curriculum coherence and improve assessment practices."

The headteacher said staff remain committed to providing high standards.

Claire added: "We have shared the full report with our families and our commitment remains to provide the highest quality education for all our pupils, and we look forward to continuing to build on our progress with the full support of our school community.”

In 2019 the school was given a ‘good’ rating and in 2012 inspectors rated it ‘outstanding’.