Rugby primary schools St Marie’s and English Martyrs partner with Ukrainian Primary School to share the joy of reading

St Marie’s and English Martyrs Primary schools in Rugby has partnered with Vinnytsia Primary School 25 in Vinnytsia to share the joy of reading and create connections between communities in the UK and Ukraine.

The schools have been matched through the British Council’s UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme, which is funded by the Department for Education.

This unique new initiative supports schools to build lasting international partnerships, and explore reading as a tool to expand horizons, build confidence and boost mental wellbeing.

The programme will connect 30 schools in the UK and Ukraine (15 schools in the UK with 15 in Ukraine). Classes will work together on activities to encourage reading for pleasure, building an understanding of each other’s cultures through a common love for reading.

Members of the UK-Ukraine School Partnerships Programme together for a photo

Mrs Charlotte Miller Executive Principal at St Marie’s and English Martyrs said: "We are delighted to be taking part in the UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme. This initiative will encourage young people to read for pleasure, while building their confidence and skills to engage with people from different cultures.

"The support from the programme, including workshops, resources, and facilitation, will help us establish a strong foundation for this partnership. Our partner school is incredible, and I was privileged to meet my partner teacher in Krakow, Poland, at a recent conference to launch the project."

The UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme is funded by the Department for Education, in support of the 100-Year Partnership between the UK and Ukraine, which is a long-term commitment to broaden and deepen the bilateral relationship across defence, trade and other areas and enable closer community links between both countries.

The UK-Ukraine School Partnerships Programme is the flagship education offer for the 100-Year Partnership, signalling the UK’s support for fostering cross-cultural understanding among pupils, teachers and wider school communities and to help bring international awareness into classrooms. The programme is delivered by the British Council in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust.

Members of the UK-Ukraine School Partnership Programme

Shannon West, Head of UK Schools at the British Council, said: "Creating opportunities for young people has been at the heart of the work of the British Council for the last 100 years. We are delighted to be working with so many schools on this programme, which will give young people the international outlook and skills to thrive in our global society, and strengthen ties between the UK and Ukraine."