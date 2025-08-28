Rugby Remembers: A town centre celebration to commemorate the end of World War II
Rugby Remembers is being held by Royal British Legion Rugby No.1 Branch in Rugby Central on Saturday (August 30) from 10am – 4pm.
It takes in partnership with Shine a Light childhood cancer support charity, who run a community cafe in the shopping centre, where the veterans’ group meet every Wednesday morning.
A service takes in the centre at 12pm and will be attended by Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire and other local dignitaries alongside representatives from all of the local RBL branches and cadet groups.
Activities on the day include face-painting, flight simulator and sing-along sessions around the piano.
Residents from local care homes have been invited.
Shine a Light Rugby, is at 1 Manning Walk, Rugby Central Shopping Centre.