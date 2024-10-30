Rugby's remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday, November 10.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Gurkha Signal Squadron (30th Signal Regiment), the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - at 10.25am to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.

Members of the public can attend the service and parade, which takes place from around 10.50am to around 11.30am.

A two minute silence takes place during the service.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates, following which members of the public will be invited to lay wreaths.

The Reverend Canon Edmund Newey, Rector of St Andrew's Church, leads the service. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Mayor's cadet, Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia of the 29F (Rugby) Squadron of the Air Cadets, reads the Kohima Epitaph.

The Salvation Army provides music for the service.

Road closures:

Rugby

8am to noon - section of Hillmorton Road between Temple Street and the roundabout at Whitehall Road (both directions).

Whole of Whitehall Road (both directions) and section of Hillmorton Road between Moultrie Road and the roundabout at Whitehall Road. Access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre only permitted until 10am. 10am to noon - section of Hillmorton Road to Bruce Williams Way. Traffic leaving Bruce Williams Way to be escorted to turn left on to Hillmorton Road.

No access to Bruce Williams Way permitted. Access for emergency vehicles maintained at all times.

Diversion from Hillmorton Road to Lower Hillmorton Road via Temple Street/Caldecott Street and from Hillmorton Road to Clifton Road via Moultrie Road.

Hillmorton

10.30am to 11.45am - High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive).

Diversion from Deerings Road to Fenwick Drive/Watts Lane via Deerings Road, Wesley Road, Fenwick Drive and via Deerings Road to School Street and Watts Lane. Stretton-on-Dunsmore

10.15am to 10.25am - Brookside Medical Practice, half way along Brookside (opposite Kaysbrook Drive) to All Saints Parish Church, Church Hill. Wolston

10.15am to 11.30am - Main Street from its junction with School Street (including slip road in front of baptist chapel) to Main Street junction with Meadow Road.

Armistice Day

On Armistice Day, Monday 11 November, Rugby Borough Council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.

Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am.

Members of the public can attend.