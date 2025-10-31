Rugby Remembrance: Honouring the fallen with service and parade

Rugby's remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday, November 9.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown, and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the Royal British Legion, the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the 4th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - at 10.20am to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial Gates.

Members of the public can attend the service and parade, which takes place from 10.50am to around 11.30am.

The War Memorial Gates in Whitehall Road. Picture: Vronika Beckova.

A two-minute silence takes place during the service. The Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates.

Members of the public can lay wreaths at the gates when the service has concluded.

The Rev Edmund Newey leads the service, assisted by Father Aji Alphonse. Wayne Perry, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Cadet First Class Maddison Head-Dunn of Rugby Sea Cadets, reads the Kohima Epitaph.

The Salvation Army provides music for the service.

On Armistice Day, Tuesday, November 11, Rugby Borough Council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two-minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.

Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am.

Road closures

8am – noon - section of Hillmorton Road between Temple Street and the roundabout at Whitehall Road (both directions). Whole of Whitehall Road and section of Hillmorton Road between Moultrie Road and the roundabout at Whitehall Road. Access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre only permitted until 10am.

10am - noon - section of Hillmorton Road to Bruce Williams Way. Traffic leaving Bruce Williams Way to be escorted to turn left on to Hillmorton Road. No access to Bruce Williams Way permitted.

Diversion from Hillmorton Road to Lower Hillmorton Road via Temple Street/Caldecott Street and from Hillmorton Road to Clifton Road.

10am to 1pm - Bilton Road from the junction with Beech Drive to Main Street, with Main Street closed to the junction of Magnet Lane and Lawford Lane.

Diversion from Main Street along Alwyn Road, left into Longrood Road, right into Bawnmore Road, left down Overslade Lane into Lytham Road and back on to Bilton Road.

10am to 11.45am - High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive).

Diversions from Deerings Road to Fenwick Drive/Watts Lane via Deerings Road, Wesley Road, Fenwick Drive and via Deerings Road to School Street and Watts Lane.

10.15am to 10.25am - Stretton – Brookside Medical Practice, half way along Brookside to All Saints Church, Church Hill.

10.45am to 11.30am - Wolston – Main Street from the junction with School Street to Main Street junction with Meadow Road.

Diversion from Main Street to School Street via Meadow Road and Priory Road.