Rugby Spring Fair: Families invited to bring dogs for paw-some day of fun

Families are invited to bring their four legged friends to Rugby Spring Fair on May 5.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day and guests are invited to dress up in red, white and blue to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

Taking place Whitehall Recreation Ground, the fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

It is being organised jointly by the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby; Rugby Heritage Lions Club, Rugby Round Table and Rugby’s 41 Club.

Staff at Rugby Central Vets for Pets ready for Rugby Spring Fair.

There will be fun activities for all ages including arena entertainment, fun dog show, 1940’s afternoon teas, beer tent, charity and business stalls.

Rugby and Rugby Central Vets will have a stall, featuring interactive elements, including games and treats. They will also be offering a competition where attendees get the chance to win a free pet health check, worth £55.

The practices are both owned and managed by Veterinary Surgeon Dr Sarah Thomas and Registered Veterinary Nurse Jenny Pails, who is a long-time Rugby resident.

As well as caring for the town's pets for over a decade, they also regularly give back to the community, including supporting Newbold on Avon RFC and local charity 'Our Jay Foundation', which aims to install defibrillators nationwide, in memory of Jamie Rees.

Dr Thomas said: “We're so pleased to be at Rugby Spring Fair. For years we've loved attending as guests and now we're excited to be there as stall holders as Rugby and Rugby Central Vets for Pets play a big part in the community.

"Whether you bring your dog on the day or not, do come and visit us and see all the offers and competitions we'll have on the day.'

As a community event, the organisers of the fair say any funds raised are re-distributed mostly to local charities. Around 2,500 to 5,000 attendees are expected.

Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: “Rugby Spring Fair has always been a huge fun day for all the family with reasonable entry costs (with early birdbooking opportunities) and lots of free entertainment.

"The funds raised will be donated to charities supported by clubs on the organising team - who are all charities in their own right and aim to raise funds for local, national and international good causes.”

Arena entertainment is from local performance groups and youth organisations encouraging possible new members.

The event is open from 11am to 5pm. Entrance fees at the gate are £5 per adult, £2.50 per child (must be accompanied by an adult). There is no charge for children under three years old.