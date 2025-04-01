Rugby students reflect on the values of kindness and generosity for Ramadan and Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Boughton Leigh Junior School in Brownsover have been reflecting on the values of kindness and generosity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Ramadan has continued and Easter is approaching, pupils have been spreading joy and positivity.

They have created beautifully decorated cards, each filled with uplifting messages to bring smiles to those who receive them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff have also taken part, sharing their own words of kindness and encouragement.

Helping the community at Boughton Leigh Junior.

Donations have also been made to the school to help migrants.

Dionne Hunter, the headteacher at Boughton Leigh Junior, said: “We have enjoyed working in partnership with Migrant Help to support vulnerable families in Rugby.

"As part of our school values, pupils learn to be supportive, tolerant and respectful and they have shown this in abundance with the amount of donations that have been given and the wonderful messages of compassion and hope that the pupils have lovingly prepared. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations and cards have been collected by two representatives from Migrant Help, an organisation that has worked closely with Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Community Welcome to support those in need.