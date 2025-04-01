Rugby students reflect on the values of kindness and generosity for Ramadan and Easter
As Ramadan has continued and Easter is approaching, pupils have been spreading joy and positivity.
They have created beautifully decorated cards, each filled with uplifting messages to bring smiles to those who receive them.
Staff have also taken part, sharing their own words of kindness and encouragement.
Donations have also been made to the school to help migrants.
Dionne Hunter, the headteacher at Boughton Leigh Junior, said: “We have enjoyed working in partnership with Migrant Help to support vulnerable families in Rugby.
"As part of our school values, pupils learn to be supportive, tolerant and respectful and they have shown this in abundance with the amount of donations that have been given and the wonderful messages of compassion and hope that the pupils have lovingly prepared. “
Donations and cards have been collected by two representatives from Migrant Help, an organisation that has worked closely with Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Community Welcome to support those in need.
