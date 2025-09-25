A Rugby High School student has been selected to represent Great Britain at the World Sailing Youth Championships in December.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Powell, 15, will compete in the championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

A standout competitor in the ILCA 6 class, Jess is one of just 16 young sailors selected nationwide across six classes – 29er, 420, ILCA 6, Nacra 15, iQFOiL, and Formula Kite – to compete on the international stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her selection by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) reflects her strong performances and continued development within the British Youth Sailing pathway.

Jess Powell.

“It is both an honour and an exciting challenge to represent Great Britain in Portugal,” said Jess.

“I’m grateful for the support of my club, coaches, and family, and I look forward to giving my best on the international stage.”

Her 2025 season has been particularly impressive.

She was crowned U17 Female National Champion at the ILCA 6 UK Nationals, also finishing as 2nd female overall across all age categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award-winning Jess is making waves.

Having transitioned into the ILCA 6 class this year, she has competed both nationally and internationally.

Her international results include a 3rd place finish in the U16 category at the ILCA 4 European Championships in Poland, and an excellent result at the ILCA 4 World Championships in Los Angeles, where she finished 24th overall and 4th U16.

In recognition of her achievements, Jess was named Yachting Journalists’ Association Young Sailor of the Year in 2024 and also received the Rugby Young Sportsperson of the Year award at the Rugby Sports Awards.

Alongside her sailing commitments, Jess is currently studying for her GCSEs at Rugby High School, balancing academic success with a demanding training and competition schedule. – a testament to her discipline and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will travel to Portugal with her RYA coaches and support team, where she will compete against the best youth sailors from around the world.

The Youth Sailing World Championships are considered a key stepping stone toward future senior international and Olympic competition.

Jess started sailing at Draycote Water Sailing Club and has progressed through the RYA’s youth pathway. She is a double Topper National Champion and RS Feva National Champion and now races in the ILCA 6 class.

A role model to younger sailors at her club, Jess continues to inspire with her passion, focus, and commitment to excellence.