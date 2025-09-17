Rugby teenager with passion for film has high hopes to hit the big screen

A rising Rugby cinematographer is one of 16 talented teenagers taking part in a programme that’s transforming lives.

Connor Watts, 17, said he is “inspired” by EE and BAFTA’s Set The Stage National Film Programme.

The programme is transforming how young creatives outside of major UK media hubs access the screen industries.

With expert mentorship from BAFTA EE Rising Star Award Winner David Jonsson (Alien, Rye Lane) and BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), these teens are turning passion into real film projects.

Growing up in Rugby, Connor found inspiration in quiet moments and shared stories, sparking a fascination with cinematography and the creative power of visual storytelling.

Now studying photography and building content online, Connor has brought his passion for film to EE’s Set The Stage, where he’s developing his eye as a young cinematographer.

Connor said: “Set the Stage has opened doors and given me opportunities I never imagined at this stage of my life.

"It’s amazing to be a part of EE and BAFTA's programme championing us young filmmakers to share our stories. It’s been inspiring and has made me even more determined to pursue a career in film."

Connor’s passion for film blossomed during lockdown through a unique bonding ritual with his dad – the ‘Horror Movie Education’. With parents steeped in West End theatre, including his father’s role as Deputy Chief Electrician on Tina: The Musical and his mother’s past in costume making, Connor’s creative roots run deep.

From dissecting camera angles and colour palettes to being captivated by the quiet power of day-in-the-life stories and existential themes, he’s drawn to the artistry that lies behind simplicity.