Rugby Theatre review: 'While cheeky in places, it’s still very much a show for a family audience'

Aladdin – Rugby Theatre - until Sunday, February 2

There was a time when I ran a tallest sunflower competition each year in the group of papers I edited.

There were often groans among long-serving reporters about doing it again. And again.

But my argument was that each year there would be a new generation discovering the wonder of a growing sunflower for the first time, while those around them would share the joy of the experience.

Widow Twankey played by Steve Bradnam, Abanazar played by Ashley Hirons and Aladdin played by Gemma Tilleys. Picture: Rob Warner.

This came to mind as I joined the packed audience for the opening night of Rugby Theatre’s latest panto.

You know to a certain extent what to expect - but the joy of being there with those experiencing the magic for the first time always makes it special.

Aladdin is one of the classic panto tales but once again the writing and directing team of Kevin and Emma Bright have combined the sure-fire elements of a hit production with a fresh script full of new twists and topical references.

So, naturally, we have audience participation and plenty of ‘behind you’; moments, plus some classic slapstick moments, notably the wallpapering scene, plus a bench with the legs shorter at one end.

But with plenty of new gags, songs (including an original), dance routines and characters, it’s another triumph for the Rugby Theatre family - and, while cheeky in places, it’s still very much a show for a family audience.

There were many memorable performances on the stage but their efforts were given extra sparkle by the striking costumes, the creative choreography, the great music, the impressive sets, lighting and sound... with Emma’s direction ensuring the action rocked along.

But, of course, what we take away above all are vivid images of those bringing this new creation to life before our eyes.

A review should never become a shopping list of who played what but this was a rare occasion where everything clicked and everybody gave their all, whether a main character or on stage for a moment.

So, yes, Stephen Bradnam was terrific as our dame, Widow Twankey - but was undoubtedly upstaged by Ruairi O’Meara, who appeared fleetingly as Mini Twankey.

Elsewhere, we had a great Aladdin, Princess, Wishy, Abanazer and Shuu, plus some epic double acts, notably the hard-working Nick and Rob, played by Kirsty Bright and Rosie Fuller.

Matt Watson was a commanding presence as the Genie of the Lamp but the extraordinary Adam Rowinski potentially outshone everyone with his remarkable and affectionate take, both physically and vocally, as Spirit of the Ring.

A big mention too for the Carrie Bianco dancers who added great energy to the proceedings with some bold choices of music, including a rousing closing routine.

So, yes, however well you think you know Aladdin, or a Rugby Theatre panto, the reality is, just like those sunflowers, there’s something different and utterly uplifting every year.

Richard Howarth