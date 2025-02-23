Rugby Thornfield bowlers host Charity Gala

Gala organiser Tina Gray with the best dressed team, The Four Princes

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club welcomed sixteen teams for their latest Charity Gala in aid of the Little Princess Trust, the charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to people up to the age of 24 that have lost their hair due to cancer or other medical conditions. Event organiser Tina Gray had grown her own hair long enough to donate 12 inches of it before the Gala started.

After the first round of games six teams shared top spot all with six points they were ‘Who Dunnits’, ‘Three Bees and One’, ‘The MOS’s’, ‘Bald Eagles’, ‘Grange’ and ‘Three Spires’. Tucked one point behind them and completing the set of teams to win their opening game were ‘5-4-3-2-1’ and ‘Askits Crew’. Heading into the half-time break the lead was now shared between ‘The MOS’s’, ‘Grange’, ‘Bald Eagles’ and ‘Askits Crew’ all with eleven points, one clear of ‘5-4-3-2-1’ who themselves were two points ahead of ‘Who Dunnits’, ‘Three Bees and One’ and ‘Team Helen’.

With three games gone ‘Grange’ held the top spot, ‘5-4-3-2-1’ were second, ‘Three Bees and One’ third, fourth place went to ‘Three Spires’ and in joint fifth were ‘The MOS’s’ and ‘Team Helen’. Four points separated first and fifth places ensuring that the final round of games could change things.

When the final round of games was finished ‘Grange’ (Doug Anderson, Bob Page, Martin Webster and Pete Dymond) held on to top spot to win the Gala with twenty three points. Second place went to ‘Three Bees and One’ who were three points behind the winners, they in turn were a point ahead of ‘5-4-3-2-1’ in third place while joint fourth with nineteen points were ‘The MOS’s’ and ‘Team Helen’

Further donations in support of the Little Princess Trust can be made via Tina’s JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/page/tina-gray-1