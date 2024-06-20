'Rugby Town games won't be same' - Football community in mourning after death of lifelong fan
Lifelong Rugby Town FC fan Steve 'Tich' Franklin has passed away aged 68.
Steve was born on November 1, 1955, and was the oldest of six children.
He met wife, Jackie, in 1978 and they were happily married for 39 years this year.
Steve’s daughter, Leah Nutt, paid tribute to her father, who died from cancer.
She said: “He was dad to my brother Matthew and I, and the very proud Grandad to Eden and Teddy, who he absolutely doted on.
“He was the most happy and positive person, so friendly he couldn’t help but make conversation with anyone and everyone. He will be so missed by everyone that knew him.”
His friend and fellow Rugby Town FC supporter Glyn Jones said ‘Tich’ was outgoing friendly and funny.
“He could start conversations with complete strangers,” he added.
"If he disappeared before and after games we knew he had found some opposition fans to talk to!”
Tich’s love of The Valley started back in the 1970s.
"Along with Neil Gurney he organised the away supporters’ coach for the last two seasons,” Glyn added.
“He will be greatly missed by his mates and Rugby Town games wont be the same without him.”
Steve’s funeral takes place on Tuesday, July 2, at Rainsbrook Crematorium Avon Room at 11am. Refreshments then take place at The Bell Inn, Hillmorton.Black clothing is optional. People are invited to wear a Rugby Town shirt or a colour. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support on the day.
