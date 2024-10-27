Rugby unites to stop Hoskyn Ward closure

Protesters march through Rugby

Protesters march through Rugby in hopes of stopping the plans of the ward closure in December.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, residents of Rugby gathered for a significant protest, marching through the town to express their opposition to the impending closure of the Hoskyn Ward at the Hospital of St Cross. The ward is scheduled to close in December, but there has been no public consultation, despite its crucial role as a resource for local patients. Currently at full capacity, the loss of the 25 beds in this ward would equate to a quarter of the hospital's total capacity.

The announcement has sparked deep concern within the community, especially given Rugby’s population has grown considerably in recent years, boasting one of the highest growth rates in the country. Many residents fear that the closure will place increased pressure on other healthcare services and lead to longer wait times for patients. Protesters argue that shutting down the ward would undermine the hospital's ability to provide essential care to the growing population of Rugby.

As an alternative, patients would be forced to travel to University Hospital Coventry, which suffers from inadequate, costly parking and limited public transport connections—making it challenging for patients and visitors to reach. Many believe that the ward's closure and relocation to Coventry are primarily to address excessive PFI (Private Finance Initiative) charges, rather than focusing on patient welfare.

Maggie O’Rouke ex Mayor of Rugby talks to protester in Caldicott Park

Organizers and participants, including local MPs, are concerned about the potential impact on patient care and local health services. They advocate for the preservation of essential services in Rugby, instead of a centralization of services that overlook the needs of the community.