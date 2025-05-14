Rugby woman banned from keeping animals after starving rabbits found living in their own filth

A Rugby woman has been banned from keeping all animals after six underweight rabbits were discovered living in filthy conditions.

Marion Merriman, of Bond Street, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

The court heard that she failed to ensure the needs of six rabbits by failing to provide adequate nutrition, failing to ensure that they were provided with fresh, clean drinking water at all times, by confining them to an environment that was inappropriate and filthy, contaminated with urine and faeces, by failing to provide veterinary treatment as required, failing to protect them from pain, disease and suffering and finally failing to allow them to exhibit normal behaviour patterns.

At the hearing Merriman was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work. She was disqualified from keeping all animals for ten years and was ordered to pay costs of £350 and a £114 victim surcharge.

It was on August 26 last year when the rabbits were found in inappropriate conditions, without adequate food, water, housing ventilation or bedding and were taken to RSPCA Birmingham Animal Hospital where they were examined.

In a vet report, presented to the court, the results of the examination were given, with the six rabbits all being described as underweight or very underweight. Some of them had urine and faecal stained feet and were hungry and thirsty.

The rabbits were transferred to boarding facilities the following day and when weighed on September 11 they had all put on weight.

The vet said that in their professional opinion the owner did not meet the needs of the six rabbits.

It said: “No food or water was available to the rabbits. All rabbits were hungry and thirsty on arrival. All rabbits bar one gained a healthy amount of weight in a short amount of time with adequate feeding measures only. Judging by their poor body condition these rabbits suffered hunger and thirst due to the insufficient food and water provision for at least two-three weeks.

“The rabbits were kept in small wooden hutches inside a shed. Reportedly the air quality inside the shed was poor due to lack of ventilation and unclean conditions inside the hutches.

“The hutches contained a large amount of faecal matter and the small amount of wood shaving was dirty and wet in places with urine. Wood shavings are wholly inadequate as rabbit bedding.”

One of the rabbits was also found to have an “obvious head tilt” and sadly the rabbit was euthanised due to an uncertain prognosis.

The other rabbits went to RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre to be rehomed.

Following sentencing RSPCA Inspector Jon Ratcliffe said: “It is the owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after any animals in their care. These poor rabbits were found in wholly unsuitable conditions and did not have their needs met in several ways.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”