Rugby's Tree of Light is ready to shine again in memory of lost loved ones

A library picture of Rugby' Tree of Light outside St Andrew's Church.

Rugby's Tree of Light is ready to shine again this year in memory of lost loved ones.

People are invited to own a light outside St Andrew’s Church in the town centre to raise money for Myton Hospice.

Laurence Wilbraham, the organiser of this year's event, said: "The tree will be illuminated from 19 November with hundreds of lights over the Christmas period to commemorate our friends and loved ones who are no longer with us.

"Having a way to remember them and keep their memory alive at this time of year is important to everyone.

Fill in the form to remember a loved one.

"The Rotary Club of Rugby invites you to own a light in memory of your loved one with a gift of £5 with all proceeds going to Myton Hospice. By sponsoring a light(s) as a tribute to a loved one, friend, family member or colleague you will help to support Myton's work.”

The Rotary Club of Rugby has been running the appeal for 24 years.

From the town's generosity last year over £3,500 was raised and brings the cumulative total to over £109,000.

Sponsorship and donations matter more than ever to enable Myton to continue their valuable work in the community.

"When sponsoring a light your loved one's name will be placed on the dedication board at the Tree of Light.

"A Book of Remembrance will be placed in St Andrew's Church before the memorial service on December 2 at 7pm at which everyone is welcome.

"The book will be updated throughout the Christmas period as dedications arrive.”

If you would like to sponsor a light(s) complete the form and return it with your donations.