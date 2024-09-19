Rugby’s Ukrainian community join for remembrance service of song and hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members and supporters of Rugby’s Ukrainian community gathered to take part in a moving Service of Remembrance and Hope.

Families met at St Andrew’s Church to listen to performances of classical arias and a selection of Ukrainian folk songs that seem to be heard wherever you go in Rugby.

The church service was conducted by Associate Minister, the Rev Alison Baxter, who is also leader of Rugby Mission Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her reading from Isiah 41: 1-3 had specific relevance to the Ukrainian refugees who suffer daily while waiting on news from home.

Ukrainian Choir. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Despite their daily worries, the young Ukrainian women, who have made Rugby their home, are happy and proud to celebrate with their music.

The acoustics in St Andrew’s proved to be the perfect place for a performance of Schubert’s Ave Maria, sung by Maria Lobanova.

Maria is a professionally trained singer andstudent whose studies have been interrupted by the war in her country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she has hopes of returning to her music studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

Sisters Maria Lobanova and Anna Korkova. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Maria later performed a duet, with her sister Anna Korkova, singing two well-known Ukrainian folk songs, The Falcons and Unharness the Horses.

The Ukrainian Choir finished off the service with two famous Eastern European classics: ‘In the Cherry Orchard.’ words by Anton Chekhov and ‘She Cut her Finger’ a folk song well known in Ukraine.

After the service, performers and supporters made their way to The Raglan Arms for a repast of Ukrainian cuisine and best beers.