An opportunity to develop confidence and key employability skills.

On 5 and 6 December, Year 11 students at Harris Church of England Academy in Rugby participated in a valuable learning experience — practice interviews designed to prepare them for the professional world.

This annual event, hosted by the school, connected students with volunteers from a variety of companies and organisations, offering them an opportunity to engage with professionals and receive constructive feedback on their interview techniques.

The event saw participation from representatives of prominent companies and institutions, including the Royal Navy, Coventry College, Siemens Energy, Morgan Sindall, Suez, Caterlink, Barclays, NEJ Stevenson, Kantar, Nationwide, and Pepsico. Many of the interviewers brought unique insights from their industries, providing students with a diverse range of perspectives and advice.

Among the volunteers were Harris alumni, returning to give back to their former school by helping to inspire and guide the next generation. The school is eager to strengthen connections with its alumni community and is inviting past students to join their growing Alumni database. If you are a former Harris student and would like to get involved, please contact [email protected].

"It was an absolute pleasure to take part in these interviews and there were some outstanding students, what a vital and worthwhile event."

Students and staff alike were thrilled with the success of the event. “This experience was invaluable for our students as they prepare for life after school,” said Roberta Harris, Head at Harris. “We are incredibly grateful to all the volunteers who took the time to share their expertise and support our young people.”

The practice interviews are just one of the ways Harris Church of England Academy is committed to equipping students with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their future careers. With the help of their alumni network and local businesses, the school continues to provide meaningful opportunities for personal and professional growth.