Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac kick-off their huge 70-date spring-summer 2025 UK tour

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac have played to over two million fans worldwide and notched up more than 150 million YouTube views - and their extensive new UK tour is heading to The Midlands.

Described by The Sunday Times as "A stunning and incredibly accurate snapshot of the world's first supergroup" and by Mick Fleetwood himself as "An incredibly emotive performance," Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in spring-summer 2025 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac via a mammoth new 70-date UK tour which includes a number of shows right across The Midlands, at Coventry Warwick Arts Centre (2nd May), Malvern Forum (1st June), Shrewsbury Theater Severn (2nd June), Leicester De Montfort Hall (15th June) and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (19th June).

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. The band has now played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 150 million views to date via YouTube (watch the band perform the classic 1987 single 'Everywhere' HERE).

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a mighty 125 million albums worldwide).

Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said today: “We're thrilled to kick-off the 2025 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac UK tour - we’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we've curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music.

"From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy. In 2025, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

“We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It's a thank you for their incredible songs, the memories we all share with their music, and the magic that Fleetwood Mac has given us all through the decades.”

This new career-spanning live show (featuring a seven-piece band) is already playing to packed-out houses right across the country - any final remaining tickets are available now via https://www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com/uk-2025