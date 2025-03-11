Runners of all abilities invited to race to Draycote Water this weekend for fun festival

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST
A fun festival for runners of all abilities is taking place at Draycote Water this weekend.

The RunThrough event is being held on Saturday, March 15, and offers 5K, 10K, and half marathon distances.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said: “We’re excited to welcome runners back for this exclusive event in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Draycote Water offers a fantastic course with stunning views and a great atmosphere.”

Rugby runners enjoy a previous Run Through event.placeholder image
Rugby runners enjoy a previous Run Through event.

The half marathon starts at 10am followed by the 10K at 10.45am, and the 5K at 10.55am. The race concludes at 1pm.

For more information and to book, visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/draycote-water-running-festival-march-2025

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice