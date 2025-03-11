Runners of all abilities invited to race to Draycote Water this weekend for fun festival

A fun festival for runners of all abilities is taking place at Draycote Water this weekend.

The RunThrough event is being held on Saturday, March 15, and offers 5K, 10K, and half marathon distances.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said: “We’re excited to welcome runners back for this exclusive event in 2025.

"Draycote Water offers a fantastic course with stunning views and a great atmosphere.”

The half marathon starts at 10am followed by the 10K at 10.45am, and the 5K at 10.55am. The race concludes at 1pm.

For more information and to book, visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/draycote-water-running-festival-march-2025