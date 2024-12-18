Santa’s Grotto Fundraiser at local leisure centre supports Breast Cancer Now

Colleagues from Pingles Leisure Centre hosted some festive fun with a Santa’s Grotto charity fundraiser on Saturday 7 December for Breast Cancer Now.

The team welcomed 86 children to the event which raised £250 for the charity. Breast Cancer Now is currently one of the partner charities of Everyone Active, the award-winning leisure provider managing the centre in partnership with Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council.

Preparations started the month before with customers and supporters generously donating gifts and second-hand toys to be gifted to visiting children by Santa. This meant 100 percent of proceeds was donated to the charity, which supports those living with breast cancer to live well and funds vital research into the disease.

Staff from the centre supported Santa at the event in his grotto delivering gifts, with some even dressing up as elves.

Swim manager, Steph, dressed as an elf with Santa and visiting children.

Adele Glenn, general manager at the centre said: "Pingles Leisure Centre is at the heart of our community and it was wonderful to bring the magic of Christmas to so many children with our Santa's Grotto fundraising event. We are grateful to everyone who offered their support donating gifts and coming along to raise a fabulous amount for Breast Cancer Now. Thank you."