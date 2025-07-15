SASC announces £2m social investment funding for supported housing providers in Coventry and Warwickshire

CEO of SASC, Mark Bickford

Charities and social enterprises in Coventry and Warwickshire that provide supported housing for vulnerable people can now access up to £2 million—or more, if there is demonstrable need for additional funding—in flexible, long-term social investment through Social and Sustainable Capital’s (SASC) Social and Sustainable Housing Fund II (SASH II).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the government’s annual ‘ Rough sleeping snapshot’ in England [i] published in February, showed rough sleeping across Coventry and Warwickshire has increased significantly, rising from 34 to 63 people since 2023 – an overall increase of 85%.

These statistics only scratch the surface. Many people experiencing homelessness remain hidden - sofa surfing, staying in temporary accommodation, or living in unsafe conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SASC partners with frontline charities and social enterprises working with people facing, or at risk of homelessness. Through social investment, SASC helps these organisations transition from renting to owning properties outright, providing greater stability and control over the homes they provide.

Charities often operate within unstable rental markets, dealing with rising costs, insecure tenancies, and limited influence over property conditions. The SASH II fund offers a tailored alternative to traditional landlord-led housing models, which often struggle to meet the specific needs of supported housing.

SASH II offers ten-year loans that cover 100% of property purchase prices with no upfront deposits, with SASC absorbing both void and negative equity risk. By enabling ownership, providers can strengthen organisational resilience, improve housing quality, and offer the people they work with a secure foundation to rebuild their lives.

Mark Bickford, CEO of SASC, said, “We see social investment as a catalyst for lasting change. Through SASH II, we support charities providing supported housing to address homelessness at its root - offering stable homes and building stronger communities. We’re more than financiers; we’re committed partners. We encourage housing providers in Coventry and Warwickshire to get in touch as soon as they can to explore how we can support their vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SASH II launched in November 2022 and is the follow-on fund to SASH which launched in May 2019 and successfully raised and allocated £64.5m to frontline charities. The fund supports charitable organisations that deliver a combination of support and housing to move from renting existing housing stock to owning it.

Call to Action

This funding is available now for charities that provide supported housing and transform individual lives through their work and must be allocated by March 2026.

Eligible organisations often support some of society’s most disadvantaged individuals, including—but not limited to—those experiencing homelessness, victims of domestic abuse, individuals with learning disabilities, ex-offenders, young people leaving care, women in the justice system, people dealing with substance misuse, and children in care.