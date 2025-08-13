Say 'yes' to new friendships at special taster events

Friendly society, Coventry Godiva Oddfellows is inviting local residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local not-for-profit group, made up of around 250 members, mostly older adults, is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt, and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

They are kicking off their festivities with a pub meal on September 4th, followed by two coffee mornings – one on 15th and the other on 30th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, Branch Secretary for Coventry Godiva Oddfellows, Christine Luckett, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

Food and fun at The Millpool

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry Godiva Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

On September 15th at 11am, the group is inviting local residents to drop by their office for a coffee morning. Oddfellows House is to be found at 2 Queen Victoria Road CV1 3JH.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public.

Margaret Hopegood , from Earlsdon has been a member of Coventry Godiva Oddfellows for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “You have your routine, and that’s fine, but it’s important to break out of it from time to time – to try a new cafe, walk or to have a lovely conversation with someone outside of your family or regular friendships.

“You find out so many interesting things, and have stories to share afterwards. It lifts your spirits. You should never stop learning, or challenging yourself. If you’re nervous, don’t be. We’ve all been there and understand how nerve-wracking it can feel. Give the event host a call beforehand and then that’s one new friend you’ve made already!”

Coventry Godiva Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register an interest in attending one of Coventry Godiva Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call Christine on 024 76632900, or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com.