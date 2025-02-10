Scale the highest peak in Wales and support your local hospice!

By Laura Dadson
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST
On Saturday June 28, experience the spectacular views at the Summit of Snowdon and raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience and sign up for just £20.

Standing at a staggering 3,560 feet, Snowdon is the highest peak in Wales. Your journey will start in the morning as you begin your ascent to the summit. Witness the breath-taking views from the peak of the mountain and the spectacular landscapes below.

The highly experienced mountain leaders will take care of you on the day so you can fully enjoy this magical experience. Training walks will be provided in the lead up to the event, and will give you an opportunity to get to know your fellow trekkers and the Myton team.

By taking part and raising sponsorship, you will help support The Myton Hospices vital work so they can care for more patients and their families when they need them the most.

The Myton Hospices - Snowdon Trek 2025

Marc Dwyer, Challenge Events Lead at The Myton Hospices, said:

“We are so excited to be scaling the heights of Snowdon and can’t wait to welcome everyone for this incredible experience. By taking part in our Snowdon Trek, you are helping to secure the future of hospice care in our community. With your continued support, we can ensure Myton remains ‘Here for everyone, forever’.”

Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Snowdon

