Scheme helping shoppers in Coventry and Warwickshire to save money scoops two accolades

A new scheme which is benefiting thousands of shoppers across Coventry and Warwickshire has seen the Heart of England Co-operative Society scoop two prestigious accolades at a national awards ceremony in London.

The Coventry-based Society has transformed the way its customers become Members and benefit from the Meaningful Membership Scheme.

Nearly 15,000 locals have already signed up to a new digital portal since it was introduced on February 26 – triple the number previously measured over a similar timescale.

The old system of becoming a Member meant shoppers would need to manually fill in a form and wait up to three weeks for their membership to be approved. Only then could they start earning benefits including significant discounts on their food shopping.

Jin Dhaliwal, head of IT at Heart of England Co-op, is pictured with the two Memcom Excellence awards outside the Society’s support centre in Foleshill.

Now, after scanning a QR code, customers can join the scheme, become share holders and start receiving their benefits in less than a minute.

Within the first 72 hours of the launch, more than 750 new Members came on board and were able to save money on their first store visit.

The success of the new joining portal led to the independent Society carrying off two accolades in the prestigious 2025 Memcom Excellence Awards for the work it carried out with Smart Impact.

The awards recognise, innovation, creativity and outstanding achievement in a wide range of sectors.

Jin Dhaliwal, head of IT at Heart of England Co-op, accepted the Highly Commended trophies in both the Best Transformation Project and the Best use of Technology categories.

He said it was a huge honour to accept two national awards during the ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

“Getting shortlisted was an achievement in itself, so coming back to Coventry with a brace of trophies was a great feeling. I think the judges were impressed that the staff don’t need to get involved and there are no delays for shoppers. All the new system requires is a scan, a tap, and a welcome.

“The Heart of England Co-op boasts 180,000 plus Members, across Coventry, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire. However, there are many more shoppers who are not Members and miss out on substantial discounts and special offers at the till.

“Crucially, this makes it far easier for them to benefit too, and the numbers speak for themselves regarding how well the digital system is being embraced.”

Heart of England Co-op chief executive Steve Browne described the new portal as a win-win for all concerned.

“Ourselves and Smart Impact architected and delivered a system that was brilliant for both the Heart of England Co-op and our Members. For us it represents a modest investment against the expected return – and our customers are finding it simplicity itself to join up and start saving money.

“They just pay their £1 membership via Apple or Google Pay, and instantly receive a digital Member number, till-ready QR code, and a branded wallet card for their phone. It takes under 60 seconds from start to finish.

“There have been zero issues reported at store level. We have made Membership instant, accessible and tangible which is exactly what we set out to achieve.”

*The roots of the Heart of England Co-operative Society can be traced back to 1832 when it was founded a stone’s throw away from where its headquarters are now located in Foleshill, Coventry.