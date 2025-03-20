Scholars Mews Care Home residents ‘set sail’ for a Greek staycation

Residents of Scholars Mews Care Home in Stratford-Upon-Avon embarked on a first-class voyage to Greece last week, without ever leaving their dining space.

The immersive cruise-themed evening, part of the care home’s ongoing commitment to resident well-being and enrichment, transformed Scholars Mews Care Home into the luxurious SS Scholars for an unforgettable journey.

The event began with Deputy Manager, Petronela Anghel, as ‘Captain Petra’ welcoming residents aboard with personalised cruise passes, setting the tone for an evening of elegance and adventure.

The dining space was adorned with blue and white accents reminiscent of the Greek islands, creating an authentic Mediterranean atmosphere.

Resident Marion Stockhill and singer Barry Styles

Guests were treated to a silver-service Greek dinner featuring traditional delicacies, while a talented mixologist crafted bespoke cocktails to elevate the experience.

Throughout the meal, a pianist provided the perfect Mediterranean ambience before a live singer took to the stage, performing Rat Pack classics and Elvis favourites, just as one might expect on a five-star cruise.

“It was a magical evening,” said Doone Edwards, a resident at the care home. “The attention to detail made it feel like we had truly set sail. The music, the food, it was all wonderful!”

Another resident, Marian Stockhill, added, “I’ve always wanted to visit Greece again, and this was the next best thing. The staff went above and beyond to make it special.”

Deputy Manager, Petronela Anghel, with resident Alma Rutherford

The evening was further enriched by the support of local volunteers, who helped bring the cruise experience to life.

Their contributions, along with the dedication of the Scholars Mews Care Home team, made the event a resounding success.

“Our goal is to create meaningful experiences for our residents, and this event was a perfect example of that,” said Claire Fletcher, Well-being and Activity Coordinator at Scholars Mews Care Home. “Seeing their joy and engagement reminds us why we do what we do.”

This Greek staycation is just one of many themed events hosted by the Avery Healthcare-owned care home to enhance resident well-being.

Residents enjoying their Greek dinner

The home regularly organises immersive experiences to spark joy, encourage social interaction, and provide enriching memories for all who live there.

For more information on Scholars Mews Care Home or to learn about upcoming events, visit the website or call 01789 297589.