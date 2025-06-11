School in Rugby locked down and two men arrested amid weapon fears

A school in Rugby was locked down today (Wednesday) after two men were spotted at the gates carrying what staff thought was a firearm.

Police were called to Ashlawn School after two males were seen acting suspiciously.

Rugby Area Commander, Chief Inspector Angus Eagles said: “Shortly before 1pm, we were called by a staff member from Ashlawn School concerned about two males acting suspiciously outside the school gates.

"They were reportedly filming themselves and approaching pupils on Ashlawn Road.

Ashlawn School. Picture: Google Street View.

“As a result, the school activated its perimeter lockdown, and we immediately sent response officers to the scene. We seized a number of items and have arrested two men – aged 20 and 26 - on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm. They remain in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing and we also have members of our Safer Neighbourhood Team speaking to the school. I would encourage people not to speculate about the incident on social media. If you have any information or footage of the incident however, please get in touch with us quoting incident number 174 of 11 June.

“Finally, I’d like to praise the school for their prompt action – they did absolutely the right thing in the circumstances and we would always encourage vigilance where something doesn’t seem right.”