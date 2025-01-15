School receives £5,000 of new play and garden equipment from Coventry's Severn Trent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school has received £5,000 of new play and gardening equipment as a ‘thank you’ from Coventry-based Severn Trent after a burst pipe led to a day closure.

Springfield Primary School was forced to shut for the day after the burst on Stratford Road, Sparkhill, on Friday 5th September led to localised flooding and supply disruptions.

New trikes, scooters and plants have been given after Severn Trent teams worked through the day, night and weekend to carry out complex repairs of the 28ins pipe to get things back to normal along the key route.

The water company had previously thanked the community for their support during the incident including Liaqat Ali, owner of Mughal-e-Azam Restaurant and Banqueting – which had provided free food to workers.

Springfield School receives Severn Trent donation

Trays of free piping hot starters were delivered to grateful crews, including kebabs and Chicken Tikka, but the businessman refused any payment. “It was not about the money, “ he said. “It was just hospitality.” Free hot chai tea was also handed out to workers.

Now Severn Trent has given something extra back to the community by making the donation to the school, which had been forced to close for the day.

Helen Gibson, Headteacher at Springfield, said: “We were forced to close the school for the day causing interruption to the learning of our pupils. Severn Trent were quick to contact us offering their apologies and following the closure have kindly donated some fantastic items that will enhance our outdoor provision for all our children.

“We look forward to using our new planting equipment, play items, and playground reading shed!”

Natalie Cunningham, a Community Fund officer at from Severn Trent, said: “We know the disruption that a burst like the one in Stratford Road last year can cause.

“The community had shown great understanding and support as our teams worked as quickly as they could to carry out the complex repairs on this very busy road, with food and drinks being provided free to our workers.

“We just wanted to give something back to the community and the school seemed an ideal way to say ‘thank you’. We are delighted to be able to provide new play and gardening equipment that pupils can now enjoy.”