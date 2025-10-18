Scouts connect with astronauts aboard the International Space Station 400km above Earth’s surface

On Saturday 18th October, more than 100 Scouts from Leamington Spa embarked on an extraordinary journey, without ever leaving Earth. Thanks to a successful bid in Autumn 2024, these young adventurers earned the rare opportunity to host a live Q&A session with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), who are living 400km above the Earth’s surface, gaining firsthand insight into life in orbit.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In preparation for this cosmic conversation, the Scouts have been working toward their Space Activity Badge, introduced last year through a pioneering partnership with the UK Space Agency. The badge has ignited a passion for space exploration, inspiring curiosity, innovation, and a deeper understanding of space science among young people.

Owen, Cub Scout, age 8, shared: “I’m so excited that I got to speak to a real astronaut in space. We’ve been learning about space at Cubs, and we got our questions answered by an astronaut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scouts from Leamington Spa have etched their names into UK history by receiving the highest number of questions answered by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. This extraordinary achievement was made possible through Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS), a volunteer-led initiative that connects young people with space exploration. Adding to the milestone, the group became the first UK participants since 2018 to establish visual contact with an astronaut via Ham TV, bringing space one step closer to Earth.

Beaver Scout Reuben asks question to NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim aboard the ISS

Gavin Gill, a Beaver Team Leader at 1st Radford Semele Scout Group has led the volunteer effort and commented from the event: ”It’s a true privilege to have been chosen to make contact with the ISS. The activities we have completed in the lead up to this big day have impacted and inspired our young people. Witnessing some of the joy and excitement first hand has made it all worthwhile. It’s an incredible opportunity for our young people to speak to an astronaut and find out what life is like onboard the ISS. They’re the future leaders in STEM - and I believe this opportunity will inspire them for years to come”

Ahead of the event, ESA astronaut and Scout Ambassador Tim Peake offered words of encouragement: “Scouts was the first step for me becoming an astronaut. After working alongside some of the most talented space industry professionals in the world, it’s wonderful to see a new generation of young people developing the skills that set me off on my own journey into space. I’m thrilled that Scouts in Leamington Spa are speaking with astronauts aboard the ISS - it’s the perfect opportunity to learn more from those living there. Who knows, maybe this is the moment that inspires another Scout to head to space?”

This live Q&A session offered Scouts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in space science and develop skills for life. By engaging directly with astronaut Jonny Kim aboard the ISS, these young people weren’t just asking questions, they stepped into a world of possibility. The experience encouraged critical thinking, curiosity, and confidence, while showing that even the most distant dreams can be within reach. Whether it sparks a future career in STEM or simply deepens their appreciation for the universe, this moment will stay with them long after the ISS has passed overhead. It’s a powerful reminder that learning can take any form - and that sometimes, even the sky isn’t the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingmar Kamalagharan, Head of Education and Future Workforce at the UK Space Agency, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity through our partnership with the Scout Association to give young people a direct interactive experience with the astronauts on board the International Space Station. But this experience is more than talking to astronauts, it is connecting to the thousands of workers in the space sector that enable us to have a human presence in orbit, and to the scientists and researchers that develop the life changing experiments that the astronauts conduct.”

For more information about being involved in adventures like this, either as a young person or as an adult volunteer, at 1st Radford Semele Scout Group or Leamington Scouts, please contact [email protected].