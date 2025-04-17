SDC Chief Executive among new Growth Hub board directors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading business support organisation in Coventry and Warwickshire has boosted the skills within its board of directors by appointing three new members.

Pam Cain, Co-Founder and Director at innovative Coventry-based engineering firm MarchantCain, David Buckland, Chief Executive of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, and Rob Back, Head of Planning at Coventry City Council, have joined the 10-strong board of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub.

Since the Government’s decision to close Local Enterprise Partnerships in England, Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has been a stand-alone organisation for the last two years and continues to provide independent business-led support.

The Growth Hub is supported by funders including Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils.

Pam Cain from MarchantCain

Pam said having been part of the area’s business community for the last 18 years, she wanted to pass on her knowledge to up-and-coming as well as established businesses.

“CEOs are under a lot of pressure at the moment, and it is not always apparent how much knowledge they have to have to run a business and that being a CEO can be quite lonely at times,” she said.

“The Growth Hub has the ability to give support and help negotiate the hazards and pitfalls that inevitably come along.

“Our Growth Hub is really important because it has all the information that businesses are looking for in one place. This means businesses don’t have to do all the research themselves which is invaluable, as most business owners don’t have the time since they are busy with day-to-day operations.”

Rob Back from Coventry City Council

David said there was much potential for businesses within Stratford District to grow and boost the economy.

He said: “Stratford-on-Avon District has more small businesses than any other part of Warwickshire which means it is vital that we support the sector. It is important we help both smaller and larger businesses such as Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin to encourage companies to expand or move to the District.

“By joining the board, I hope to add to the success of the Growth Hub and to ensure it is sustainable moving forward.”

Rob has been Head of Planning at Coventry City Council for the last four years, having previously been involved in planning services at Rugby Borough Council, the former East Northamptonshire District Council and Blaby District Council.

David Buckland, Chief Executive of Stratford-on-Avon District Council

He said: “There is nothing else like the Growth Hub in terms of providing support and giving practical help to growing businesses. We need organisations like the Growth Hub and their service will become increasingly important given the national focus on growth and improving the economy.

“The services and support that the Growth Hub provides are highly valued by local businesses of all sizes and their account management approach and the individual expertise means they provide really well tailored support to businesses. I am looking forward to playing my part in the continued success of the team.”

Craig Humphrey, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the appointments of Pam, David and Rob to its board of directors underlined its determination to continue to provide the best possible free service to the area’s business community.

“The demand for our services remains unwavering which underlines the need to ensure we have the best possible people on our board to provide the right mix of skills,” he said.

“There have been many political changes nationally, regionally and locally since we started in 2014, but our commitment to Coventry and Warwickshire’s business community has not altered.

“We are often referred by Government as an exemplar in the way Growth Hubs are run, but it is important that we don’t stand still.

“That is why the appointments of Pam, David and Rob will help to steer us forward to the benefit of all businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire, whatever sector and whatever their size, because these companies are the bedrock of our economy.”