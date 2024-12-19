Search is on to find couple in proposal at Coombe Abbey's Luminate light trail
Staff at Coombe Abbey Hotel, which adjoins the popular country park which is once again home to the Luminate light trail, have urged the public to help them find the couple who got engaged during their visit.
The trail, which runs until December 31, has been a hit with visitors, with around 25,000 exploring the immersive family-friendly experience so far.
Photos appeared on social media of someone seemingly popping the question to his partner but no further details have emerged.
And now the team at the hotel is keen to find out who the couple are to offer them a chance to celebrate at the venue.
Ron Terry, Group Operations Director at No Ordinary Hospitality, which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, congratulated the couple on their engagement.
He said: “Christmas is always a special time of year at Coombe Abbey, made even more so with Luminate adding to the festive magic.
“We saw news of the proposal on our social media feeds and it got everyone talking but we don’t know any of their details.
“We’d love to find the couple and see if there is something we could offer to help them celebrate their engagement in style with us and, who knows, they might even choose to hold their wedding here!”
Luminate features stunning light elements and interactive light play with bespoke installations and a festive soundtrack.
New to Coombe Abbey this year is Ice Storm, which featured at Sandringham, the King’s country retreat, last year, complete with lights strung on metal panels approximately four metres tall with dramatic arches and giant snowflakes.
Mulled wine and marshmallows to toast on fire pits also feature on the mile-long illuminated journey.
Janine Maycock at Luminate said: “Luminate is a very romantic setting and appeals to all ages. We think it is a perfect place to pop the question and it would be lovely to find the couple to congratulate them on their engagement.”