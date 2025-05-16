Mikron Theatre is bringing a musical tale of beach huts to St Mary’s Allotments in Leamington Spa

Seaside nostalgia is coming to Leamington Spa in a typically rumbunctious musical by roving Mikron Theatre at St Mary’s Allotments.

The touring company is once again staging a pop-up show among the fruit trees and sweetcorn rows at the much-cherished growing space.

The ‘pay what you feel’ performance will be the 13th time that Yorkshire-based Mikron, a registered charity which tours by van and vintage narrowboat, has visited the allotments.

The stop-off on August 24 comes on the back of a record audience turnout last year, when the cast gave terrific and memorable form to the story of radical MP Jennie Lee.

This time around, the award-winning group will stage Operation Beach Hut, an original musical packed with toe-tapping tunes and nostalgic charm.

Seated in the open air, the audience will dip their toes into the golden sands of Fiddling-On-Sea, where the annual Best Beach Hut competition is about to get competitive.

With a cast of just four incredibly talented actor-musicians, the play follows Holly, a stressed-out city dweller seeking solace by the sea.

Robert Took and Catherine Warnock in Operation Beach Hut

As the competition draws closer, the history of the seaside floats to the surface, washing up a host of characters and stories from centuries gone by.

It doesn’t take Holly long to realise there is far more at stake than just a prize for best beach hut.

Mikron producer Pete Toon said: “We’re chuffed to be bringing the seaside to a Leamington allotment.

“This venue is now part of our annual calendar and we’re so pleased to be sharing this nostalgic trip with everyone.

“Expect lots of hats, songs and fun in the middle of the bountiful plots!”

The 53rd year of Mikron’s quirky and accessible shows, combining original songs and live music, is delivering a fun, feel-good experience for all ages.

Every performance has integrated audio description which means blind and visually impaired audience members can enjoy the show without the need for headsets.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Operation Beach Hut to audiences across the country,” said Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s Artistic Director.

“This production is a celebration of British seaside culture, filled with heartwarming stories, catchy tunes, and plenty of laughter.

“We are excited that we have integrated audio description at every performance.”

Adventurous Mikron is touring by narrowboat and van, bringing their pop-up theatre experience to a variety of unconventional spaces, from village halls and community centres to pubs and village greens.

Operation Beach Hut is touring alongside the premiere of ‘Hush Hush!’ – Lucie Raine’s beautifully crafted new play that tells the story of Bletchley Park and delves into a world of secrets, cyphers and song.

A spokesperson for St Mary’s Allotments said: “With the lack of rain and being close to drought our site might well look like a beach by August.

“But we’re adapting how and what and when we grow and massively looking forward to Mikron’s visit.

“This year it’s linked, appropriately, to our Tallest Sunflower Competition plus Best Gardener of the Year.”

*Operation Beach Hut will be performed at St. Mary’s Allotments, Radford Road, Leamington Spa, CV31 1LQ, on Sunday, August 24 – 2pm start

**No tickets required, a pay-what-you-feel collection will be taken after the show