Season of giving: Warwickshire hotel invites children to post their letters to Santa in ‘magic’ post box

Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa is inviting children to post their letters to Santa in its new festive post box

A boutique Warwickshire hotel is inviting children to post their letters to Santa in its new festive post box – with the magic of Christmas set to make one lucky wish a reality.

Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa has set up a festive drop off point for letters in its reception area, where guests and families from Stratford-upon-Avon and the surrounding communities are invited to post their wish lists to Father Christmas.

The 71-bedroom, grade II listed venue will accept letters until 18th December, before being sent to the North Pole – where the hotel will then look to spread some festive cheer by making one lucky wish come true.

Families can post the letters themselves, or they can be posted by anyone wanting to fulfil a Christmas wish for a family in need this year. Whether it’s a toy or experience, Billesley Manor will cover the cost of the gift with the aim of having it sitting under the tree of the lucky winner come Christmas morning.

Billesley Manor’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Laura Cherrington, said: “At Billesley Manor, we believe in the magic of Christmas and the joy it brings to our community. Our festive post box is a chance for children to share their wishes and we’ll coordinate closely with Santa and his workshop in the North Pole to bring one lucky wish to life.”

She continued: “Children can draft their letters before visiting us to post them, or they can write the letters at the hotel, where we have a festive station set up. Being just a short drive from Stratford-upon-Avon, we’re hoping people will take part in the spirit of the holidays by entering families in need into this charitable initiative. We’re all about giving back to the local community and this festive surprise is just one way of achieving that.”

Anyone wishing to post a letter just needs to write what the Christmas wish is accompanied by the parent/guardians’ contact details.

For more information on Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa, please visit www.billesleymanor.com.