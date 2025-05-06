Second review For Crackley Hall by prestigious Good Schools Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth has received its second review by the prestigious Good Schools Guide. The Guide, which selects schools to be included on merit alone, is famous for its unbiased and candid reviews of state and private schools and is trusted by families worldwide.

Crackley Hall is one of just 1,300 schools currently reviewed by the Guide, out of over 30,000 schools in the UK.

An editor from the Guide visited the school in March, interviewed the Headmaster, Rob Duigan, toured the site with pupils, observed lessons and spoke to teachers and parents.

The 2,000-word review, which now appears on the Good Schools Guide’s website and will be included in the next hard copy edition, includes a pen portrait of the Headmaster, plus insights into teaching and learning, sport and the performing arts, co-curricular activities, pastoral care and leavers’ destinations.

Headmaster, Rob Duigan with pupils from the school

Commenting on the school’s approach, the Guide says:

In an area ‘saturated with choice’, as one parent put it, Crackley Hall’s superpower is its homeliness. ‘Like one big, welcoming family – you feel it straightaway,’ said a mother. Always a busy school, it’s now more academic, with teaching ‘more focused and attentive to specific goals’. Parents like that it’s still ‘achieved in a nurturing, not a pressurised, way’ and that they ‘go at the rate of the child’.

The very comprehensive review concludes with a Last Word, which sums up the Guide’s findings:

This school asks three things of its pupils – to do their best, be kind and smile – and everyone we met did just that. Smaller and (refreshingly, according to parents) less formal than some of the local competition, it’s one of the friendliest schools we’ve been to.

Comments Rob Duigan, Headmaster, “It was a pleasure to welcome the Good Schools Guide back to Crackley Hall. They spent a busy day with us and have captured the warmth and energy of our whole school community. We are delighted that they have recognised the all-round excellence of our first-class school, and especially our collective enthusiasm for all aspects of learning and the individual care and attention we invest in each and every one of our pupils.”

Thank you to all the parents, pupils and members of staff who kindly spoke to the Guide's editor about their experience of the school.

Crackley Hall is holding an Open Evening on Thursday 8 May, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, to find out what a Crackley education could do for your child visit https://www.crackleyhall.co.uk/visit-crackley or email [email protected].