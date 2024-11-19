Send us your pictures of snowy weather in Rugby borough

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:04 GMT
People in Rugby woke up to the magical sight of snow this morning (Tuesday).

The white stuff fell on cars, roofs and gardens, with most paths and roads now clear as it turns to sleet.

We may see some sunshine in the town later today, but it remains chilly.

Warwickshire Police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads.

If you captured a snowy picture this morning, share it with us by emailing [email protected].

