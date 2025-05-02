Senior general manager skydives to raise funds for Myton Hospice Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Violeta Baesu, Senior General Manager at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, recently completed a sponsored skydive to raise funds for the charity Myton Hospice. Myton Hospice are urgently appealing to raise £240,000 which could fund the recruitment, training and salary for five registered nurses for a year, to ensure more people in Coventry and Warwickshire can access a Hospice Bed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skydive took place on 26th April, at Langar Airfield, where Violeta Baesu took a leap of faith and dived through the clouds in a tandem skydive in honour of the charity, and raised a total of £680 with the support of sponsorship from donations.

Violeta has been a Senior General Manager at Overslade House care home for the last 7 years, but has been at Overslade House for 20 years working her way up from being a carer. Residents, relatives and staff at the home were cheering Violeta on as she aimed to beat her target goal of £500 and surpassed this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violeta said: “My goal for taking part in this challenge was to raise awareness of the fantastic job Myton Hospice does for the people and the families they support. Everyone at Overslade House and their friends and relatives have been so supportive and I would like to personally thank each and every one who donated to this cause. I didn’t know what to expect but it was beautiful up there, it was for such a good cause so that kept me focused. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”