Senior general manager skydives to raise funds for Myton Hospice Charity
The skydive took place on 26th April, at Langar Airfield, where Violeta Baesu took a leap of faith and dived through the clouds in a tandem skydive in honour of the charity, and raised a total of £680 with the support of sponsorship from donations.
Violeta has been a Senior General Manager at Overslade House care home for the last 7 years, but has been at Overslade House for 20 years working her way up from being a carer. Residents, relatives and staff at the home were cheering Violeta on as she aimed to beat her target goal of £500 and surpassed this.
Violeta said: “My goal for taking part in this challenge was to raise awareness of the fantastic job Myton Hospice does for the people and the families they support. Everyone at Overslade House and their friends and relatives have been so supportive and I would like to personally thank each and every one who donated to this cause. I didn’t know what to expect but it was beautiful up there, it was for such a good cause so that kept me focused. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”