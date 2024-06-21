Service in Hillmorton marks 25th anniversary of the end of war in Kosova
It’s being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the end of the war in Kosova and the deployment of the NATO led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR).
Bilton, Hillmorton, & Rugby No 1 Branches of the Royal British Legion are combining to organise the event.
Veterans and members of the public are invited to gather at Hillmorton War Memorial at 10.45am for a short service led by the Rev Steve Gold, which will include a two minute’s silence.
The Reading, Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph will be given by Kosovo veterans.
Kathryn Lawrence, Chairman of Hillmorton Branch Royal British Legion, said: “Following the very special D Day 80 event at Hillmorton, we do hope that once again members of the public will attend to mark the service of military personnel past and present.
"We particularly hope that veterans of the KFOR deployment will be able to join this service as we recognise the events of 25 years ago”
