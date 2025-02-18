Several ‘dangerously out of control’ animals have been seized and a man arrested after a walker and a small dog were attacked in Rugby yesterday (Monday, February 17).

Police and emergency services were called to an incident in and around Spring Street following a call about a member of the public being bitten by a dog.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “A male was arrested on suspicion of allowing dogs to be dangerously out of control in a public place and currently remains in police custody whilst investigations are ongoing.

“Several dogs have been seized by police so there is no wider risk to the public.

“We would like to thank any residents who assisted police with their enquiries yesterday.”

If you witnessed this incident or have and CCTV footage that may assist and have not already spoken to police, contact 101 quoting Incident number 216 of 17/2/2025.