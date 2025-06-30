Severn Trent asks customers to be ‘water wise’ as UK set for hottest day of year

Doug Clarke

Severn Trent is asking customers to be ‘water wise’ as the country bakes in potentially the hottest day of the year – following a record warm and dry spring.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures were tipped to hit 34C in some parts of the UK today which may be great news for sun lovers, but not so much for rivers and reservoirs where water levels have fallen.

With no significant recent rainfall, Severn Trent is offering water-saving tips to customers and gardeners – to help protect the environment and ensure there is enough water for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug Clarke, Water Resources Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We are obviously seeing some exceptionally hot weather and it’s absolutely vital that people keep hydrated.

“And while customers can be confident in their water supply, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise as the high temperatures continue.

“From March to May this year our region had just 39% of its usual rainfall. The country had the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May and June.

“With less rain and record dry weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs but there are ways we can all be water wise – and help the environment.”

Doug’s top tips include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When watering plants, use a watering can rather than a hose. A sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in just one hour – more than a family of four would normally use in a whole day.

rather than a hose. A sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in just one hour – more than a family of four would normally use in a whole day. Leaking toilets, taps or showers could be pushing up your water bills without you knowing. To find out if you have a leak , please visit our website for more information. And if you do, we can potentially fix it for free.

, please visit our website for more information. And if you do, we can potentially fix it for free. Ditch the pressure washer and use a bucket and sponge to wash your car – or get the kids to do it so they can have some fun.

and use a bucket and sponge to wash your car – or get the kids to do it so they can have some fun. Re-use your paddling pool water when watering your garden plants. A water butt can be used too.

can be used too. And put a jug of water in the fridge so you can have a nice cool glass when you need it, rather than running the taps.

Doug added: “We’ve been working over the last few years to make our network more resilient, including reducing leakage by a record 16% in the last five years.

“But it is important we are all water wise and only use what we need – so there’s always enough to go round.”