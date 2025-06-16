Severn Trent begins £2million investment in Hampton Magna to upgrade water network

The Severn Trent mains renewal team that have started work in Hampton Magna.

Severn Trent has officially begun work on a major infrastructure upgrade in Hampton Magna that will see over £2 million invested.

The works are going ahead to replace ageing water pipes and deliver a more reliable and resilient water supply for the local community.

Customers in the area will see teams on site installing modern water pipes and this work started in Damson Road.

The phased programme will continue through Cherry Lane, Woodway Avenue, Daly Avenue, Summer Close, Old Budbrooke Road, Field Barn Road, Blandford Way, and conclude the first phase of works in Church Lane by November 2025.

Teams will also be bringing the project to nearby Hampton on the Hill as part of the £2million investment, with a plan for this part of the scheme currently being worked on and customers will be kept fully informed before works begin.

Gracie Lazenby, Community Liaison Officer for Warwickshire, said: “We understand that these types of works can cause disruption, and we want to thank everyone for their patience as our teams are working.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the community throughout the project and making improvements that will have a long-lasting impact for everyone.

“As our work continues, will we make sure that we liaise with all our customers and keep them informed of our progress.”

This essential work is part of Severn Trent’s wider mains renewal programme, one of the largest water network upgrades in the UK in over a decade.

The company is investing £415 million across its region, aiming to renew nearly 870 miles of old water pipes and create over 440 new jobs by 2030.

Jodie Sibson, Network Construction Lead for Severn Trent, added: “We’re pleased to be investing in Hampton Magna as part of our commitment to delivering a modern, reliable water network for our customers.

“We know that customers have experienced frequent bursts on the network in the area, which result in loss of supplies and cause issues for them and that is something that will be addressed with this work.

“With this mains renewal going ahead, it will help future-proof the village’s water supply and reduce the risk of leaks and bursts for years to come.”

Any local business that may see a direct impact on sales because of the works, can contact Severn Trent’s business loss team at [email protected] for advice.

Customers who have queries about this work can speak to a member of the team on site who will help in any way they can or call 07977 141354 between 8am and 4pm, or email [email protected] quoting the project title – Hampton Magna.