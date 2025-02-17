Severn Trent bringing jobs to Coventry

It’s estimated that there’s some 1.5m people above the age of 16 currently unemployed across the UK, with many of those across the Midlands.*

Severn Trent’s commitment to change that statistic is seeing it create opportunities to connect people to jobs in Coventry.

Working with Coventry City Council, the company is bringing back it’s Big Boost for Coventry – where it promises jobs, skills, training and work opportunities for those in the city and beyond.

The company is to be joined by employers such as British Army, EON, National Gas, Warwickshire Police, NHS and more – following the success of its first event that saw over 500 people through the doors at the Transport Museum.

Virtual Reality headsets to help people with interview practice

The event, that’s free to enter and will take place on Thursday, March 6 – between 10am and 2pm at Coventry Transport Museum.

As well as employers with live jobs, there’s free cv workshops, virtual reality interview practice, and other employability training and other support available, such as help with water bills and cost of living support.

To support the event the museum is also offering a massively discounted day rate to the museum of only £5 for anyone who attends. Where it’s usually £15 for the year.

Adam Stevens, Societal Programme Officer, at Severn Trent said: “Our first event in Coventry was hugely successful, so we had to plan and bring back another session quickly to bring more opportunities to the city.

Severn Trent's Big Boost for Cov is back

"We’re a big employer in Coventry and know our responsibility in creating opportunities and connecting people to them. We want people to come out and look at what jobs are available, as well as other opportunities like apprenticeships and free employability training.

“We’re looking forward to seeing many local people there taking advantage of some of the biggest employers together in one room to help boost employment in Coventry and make use of our free training sessions can get people job ready.”

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills said: “It’s fantastic that Severn Trent want to bring another jobs fair back to the city. The last event was a huge success, so we hope to build on that for 2025.

"We want to make sure our residents are equipped with the right skills to go onto pursue future careers in and around the city. The jobs fair is definitely something that will help support this.

“I encourage anyone looking for support with interview skills, CV writing, confidence building or seeking work opportunities to go along.”

The event builds on the company’s work in region, where it first launched a 10-year plan to support 100,000 people who are at risk of water poverty by tackling one of the underlying causes of poverty.

The company has been partnering with local schools, hosting jobs fairs, as well as delivering mentoring to prison leavers – in its commitment to help support those from marginalised groups with employment opportunities.

To register your interest to this free event, visit Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Cov Jobs Fair Tickets, Thu 6 Mar 2025 at 10:00 | Eventbrite