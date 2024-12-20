Severn Trent gets green light on huge £825m investment for Coventry and Warwickshire after Ofwat backs ‘Outstanding’ plans

Severn Trent has received the green light for a transformational £825m investment programme for Coventry and Warwickshire to improve service for customers, boost water supplies, improve river health and create 7,000 new jobs across the region.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water industry regulator Ofwat yesterday gave its support for the company to invest £15 billion in sector-leading plans for the region over the next five years, calling the proposals ‘Outstanding’.

Benefits for customers in Coventry and Warwickshire include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spending £1.7 billion to reduce spills at storm overflows across the Severn Trent region, with 133 new interventions already completed across Coventry and Warwickshire this year Around £80m invested to create a bioresources treatment facility at our Finham waste treatment works £50m to deliver 114 miles of new pipes, creating 77 new jobs.

Submerged Aerated Filter (SAF) unit being installed in Warwickshire

Ofwat’s announcement means the company can start with its multibillion-pound investment, that will secure the region’s water supply, improve river health all while keeping customer bills low and affordable.

The transformational investment across the region includes:

Severn Trent customers will have the second lowest bill in England One in six customers will be able to access help with their bills, with a £575m affordability package and support for up to 700,000 customers £15 billion invested in infrastructure across the region A major boost to the regional economy through record investment and c7,000 new jobs at Severn Trent and in its supply chain. Shane Anderson, Severn Trent’s Director for Strategy and Regulations and customer lead for Coventry and Warwickshire, said: “Ofwat has shown confidence in our ambitious plans which will benefit generations of customers across Coventry and Warwickshire and the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already made huge progress in reducing spills to improve river health in 2024 and have implemented more than 130 solutions across Coventry and Warwickshire storm overflows. This followed an extra £1bn investment from our investors to help us to deliver improvements faster.

“We totally committed to going further and faster to deliver for our customers.”

Creating jobs and opportunities

Severn Trent’s plan is a major win for the region’s economy, with an expected 7,000 new jobs. Roles will be recruited at Severn Trent and in its supply chain that will also support new apprenticeships and skills programmes during the next five years.

What’s more, Severn Trent is recruiting for 77 new jobs in Coventry and Warwickshire right now as part of a £50 million project to install 114 miles of new water pipes in the county, to provide an even more reliable service for customers and businesses. The project will see leaks being reduced, helping customers save water, with fewer supply interruptions.

Affordable bills and financial support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent’s bill remain the second lowest in England, while delivering record investment and sector leading performance. The £15bn investment represents an investment of £3,000 for every household in Coventry and Warwickshire during the next five years. Some 70,000 customers helped to shape the five-year plan, with the highest acceptance rate in the sector.

Severn Trent has also unveiled one of the water industry’s most comprehensive affordability packages, providing financial assistance to around one in six households, or around c700,000 customers.

Shane added: “As well as securing approval for these huge investment plans, we wanted to ensure that bills remained among the lowest in England.

“And for customers who need it, we’ve launched a new financial support package which could help around one in six households across our region. We want customers to know that if they are struggling with their bills, we are here to help.”

Improving rivers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent is investing more and progressing faster than any other water company to improve river health. So far in 2024, some 133 solutions on storm overflows have been delivered across Coventry and Warwickshire .

Shane said: “We know that lasting change with our rivers requires a collective effort and we’re playing our part and working in partnership with river users and communities.

“Our aims for the next five years include ensuring our responsibility for rivers not achieving good ecological status is less than 2% by 2030. We are determined to achieve that goal.”

Investing in communities

Since launching in 2020, Severn Trent’s community fund has awarded more than £1.3 million to more than 100 organisations in Coventry and Warwickshire. This new investment will continue to secure funding for local charities across the area, with a share of a new £10 million Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat’s support for Sevent Trent’s plans means it can help 100,000 people with skills and employability training to tackle the underlying causes of water poverty.

Severn Trent’s ‘Final Determination’ from Ofwat has secured the ‘best deal’ for its customers. To read more about Severn Trent’s investment and job opportunities, visit here.

​