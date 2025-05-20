Severn Trent reopens Draycote Water Fishery

Draycote Water is welcoming back the angling community as it reopens the Draycote Water Fly Fishery.

Having opened on 1st May 2025, Severn Trent is working with Anglian Venture Holdings to bring the popular fishery back to forefront of Draycote Water’s activity offering.

The reopening marks a significant milestone for the angling community, restoring access to one of the UK’s premier trout fishing destinations. Severn Trent is also investing in a pontoon upgrade to further enhance the offering for anglers.

Dan Taberner, Visitor Experience Lead for Severn Trent said: “We were really keen to work with Anglian Venture Holdings to bring fishing back to Draycote Water. The reservoir has always been an important venue for the fly-fishing community and with Anglian’s vast experience we knew they would be best placed to offer a well-rounded experience for anglers.”

Angela Tarry, General Manager from Anglian Venture Holdings said: “We are delighted to be working with Seven Trent to bring Draycote Water back to the forefront of reservoir fishing. This internationally renowned water has a fantastic reputation, catering for both experienced and beginner fly fishing enthusiasts alike.

“We are privileged to be able to bring our experience of operating similar trout and predator waters to Draycote and are offering a well-stocked tackle shop, extensive boat fleet and the convenience of online bookings for both permits and boats. We very much look forward to welcoming anglers back to the fishery.”

Anglian Venture Holdings already operate successful fisheries at a number of sites in the East Midlands including Rutland, Grafham, Pittsford. For further information please visit www.anglianwaterparks.co.uk

As an added extra for those wanting to take part in fishing on site, free parking is offered as part of the angling permit.

Draycote Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.

For more information about Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit our website.