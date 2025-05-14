Severn Trent to invest more than £2million in Hampton Magna as part of a major project

Severn Trent is to invest more than £2million in Hampton Magna as part of a scheme to replace ageing water pipes and provide customers with a more reliable water supply.

Work is set to begin on the delivery of a major project of upgrades to the water network, modernising infrastructure and ensuring its resilience for the future.

Crews are set to start working to install new pipes in the village from Monday, May 19, with the programme of works starting in Damson Road.

The installation will be phased across the area and is planned to start with Damson Road, on to Cherry Lane, Woodway Avenue, Daly Avenue and Summer Close, Old Budbrooke Road, Field Barn Road, Blandford Way, with the first phase finishing in Church Lane in November 2025.

Severn Trent mains renewal works map for Hampton Magna.

Ahead of the work beginning, the team will be looking to meet with the local community and talk about the project.

Gracie Lazenby, Community Liaison Officer for Warwickshire, said: “These works are part of a huge project for Severn Trent that will bring massive benefits to customers in Hampton Magna.

“The new modern materials will last up to 100 years and create a more secure network for all of our customers.”

To provide as much information as possible to customers, a drop-in session is set to take place to provide full details of the scheme, its benefits and provide people with a chance to ask questions.

The event will be taking place at Budbrooke Community Centre, Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna, CV35 8RT on Thursday, May 15th between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Gracie added:“We understand that large-scale works such as this will cause some disruption, so we want to make sure that customers have all the information and would encourage them to come along to the drop-in session.

“As well as the drop-in sessions, the team will make sure they stay in contact with affected customers via letter and a dedicated webpage for the works will be set up as well.

These works come as Severn Trent gears up for its new mains renewal programme which is one of the largest projects in the UK’s water network for more than a decade. Around £415million will be invested across the whole of the area served by the water company, creating more than 440 jobs and renewing nearly 870 miles of old water pipes by 2030.

Anyone who owns or operates a business which receives visiting customers who purchase goods or services, and the works will affect sales income, contact the Severn Trent Business Loss Team by emailing [email protected] for further advice.

Customers who have queries about this work can speak to a member of the team on site who will help in any way they can or call 07977 141354 between 8am and 4pm, or email [email protected] quoting the project title – Hampton Magna.