Severn Trent worker reveals grossest day in job - tackling fatbergs

Severn Trent’s Luke Hufton has revealed his grossest day in the job – lifting a manhole cover to discover multiple fatbergs in the sewer

Now the former beer delivery drayman is urging customers to help call time on the damaging blockages, often caused by ‘unflushables’ like wet wipes and fats, oils and greases (FOG).

This spring Coventry-based Severn Trent is asking households to ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ after teams cleared a massive 28,782 blockages last year.

Frontline teams have been talking about their experiences in a gruesome series called Sewer Stories, and urging customers to only put the 3P’s down toilets - poo, pee and (toilet) paper - and never put FOG down sinks or drains.

Dad-of-one Luke, 25, and crew mate Terry Churchill are called out to unblock pipes and sewers across Nottingham, with other teams tackling similar issues in the East and West Midlands.

In the worst cases, the blockages can result in sewage flooding back into customer homes and gardens. That can leave householders facing a lengthy bill as it can be their responsibility to pay for the costly clean up.

Lifelong Manchester United fan Luke has seen first-hand the mess and upset caused by people putting the wrong thing down the toilets and drains.

“I love the variety of my job but there have been some really gross days too,” he said.

“I remember we were called to one blockage in an enclosed garage and I lifted the manhole cover and it was completely blocked by fatbergs. It was horrendous and the smell was terrible!

“We have also discovered all kinds of things in the sewers that should not be there – the most common being wet wipes, which should never be flushed. But we have also seen things like coins, clothes and even brushes.”

Luke added that by following the 3P’s rule people can reduce blockages – and help protect themselves and their neighbours.

He said: “Sewers connect to multiple homes so some people we visit may not even have caused the blockage, it could have been a neighbour, yet they are the ones affected.

“I do believe everyone should think a little more about looking after their neighbours by only flushing the 3P’s to protect all homes and gardens from flooding.”

Outside of work, Luke is dad to a young daughter and also has a passion for cars.

He previously worked as a drayman, delivering beer barrels to pubs across the East Midlands before leaving to join Severn Trent in December 2023.

He said: “Being a drayman was a good job, but I always wanted to work for Severn Trent, so it was a no brainer for me when this role came up.

“People might think we only have to come in with a rod and pop out the blockage, but there is far more to it than that, including locating the blockage, reading maps and speaking with customers.

“And I love working with Terry as we have a great laugh – even though he is a Nottingham Forest fan and is enjoying a far better season than my team, Man United!”

He added: “Away from work I’m a big family man. My daughter is 20-months old, so she keeps me and her mum on our toes. I also enjoy spending time with my other passion - my BMW M140i!”

Grant Mitchell, Sewer Blockages Lead at Severn Trent, said everyone can help with the ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ campaign this spring.

“Unflushable items such as wet wipes, sanitary products, nappies and a whole lot more cannot be flushed down the toilet,” he said.

“If they do they can cause blockages, which can flood the home which is not very nice at all.

“This spring, we are asking people to really have a think about their habits and what they are putting down the sink and see if there are any small changes that can be made. Even small changes can have a huge impact on sewer health.”